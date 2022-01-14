Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,544 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Everi were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everi by 18.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,802,000 after buying an additional 813,404 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Everi by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,608,000 after buying an additional 157,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 586.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,363 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 3.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,917,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,362,000 after purchasing an additional 57,436 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 81,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 2.76.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

