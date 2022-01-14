Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 607,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $49,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,300,123,000 after buying an additional 187,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after buying an additional 1,813,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,819,000 after buying an additional 743,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,420,000 after buying an additional 472,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after buying an additional 2,391,610 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ES opened at $88.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average of $86.44. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

