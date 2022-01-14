EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up to $8.81

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.81, but opened at $8.99. EVgo shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 7,166 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Equities analysts predict that EVgo Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at $677,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth about $174,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

