Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Stake Lessened by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its stake in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,169 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,831 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Exterran were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Exterran by 14.0% during the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,157,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exterran by 109.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 307,138 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exterran during the second quarter valued at $2,753,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Exterran by 264.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 272,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert increased its stake in Exterran by 84.6% during the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 315,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 144,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Exterran stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Exterran Co. has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

