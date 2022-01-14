F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) to post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.32. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($1.82). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for F-star Therapeutics.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million.

FSTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $114,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 86.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

FSTX opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F-star Therapeutics (FSTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.