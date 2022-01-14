F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 39,877 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $47,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $538,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 23.3% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 141.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $1,639,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,576 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks stock opened at $236.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $174.34 and a one year high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.32.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.