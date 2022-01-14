FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.40.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $434.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $464.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.69. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,236 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

