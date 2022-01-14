FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1,875.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS stock opened at $434.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.69. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.40.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total value of $1,107,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,236. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

