Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $511.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $511.00 and last traded at $510.00, with a volume of 4473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $502.72.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRFHF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC assumed coverage on Fairfax Financial in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.50.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $461.52 and a 200-day moving average of $439.33.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $15.36. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

About Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.