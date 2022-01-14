Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 461,100 shares, a growth of 5,523.2% from the December 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 974,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:FOLGF opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.16.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile
