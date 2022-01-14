Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 461,100 shares, a growth of 5,523.2% from the December 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 974,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:FOLGF opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.16.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

