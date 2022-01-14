Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is Boston Research & Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Boston Research & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for 2.3% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,194,000 after purchasing an additional 807,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fastenal by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after acquiring an additional 792,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,437,000 after acquiring an additional 281,616 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,940,000 after acquiring an additional 775,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Fastenal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,120,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,255,000 after acquiring an additional 118,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Fastenal stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.64. The stock had a trading volume of 72,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,588. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.82.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

