Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Insider Sells $259,542.48 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,596 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $259,542.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bahram Valamehr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,191,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $42.20 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $215,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $215,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FATE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.