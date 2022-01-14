Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $43.19 and last traded at $44.87, with a volume of 75212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.05.

Specifically, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,191,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $1,806,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,702 shares of company stock worth $7,925,537 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FATE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

