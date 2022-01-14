Ferguson plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ferguson in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.84 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2023 earnings at $8.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

FERG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Ferguson stock opened at $175.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.04. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $116.70 and a 1 year high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,156,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

