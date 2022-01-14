Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Given New GBX 280 Price Target at Barclays

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.26) to GBX 280 ($3.80) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.92) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 370 ($5.02) to GBX 280 ($3.80) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 402 ($5.46).

Shares of Ferrexpo stock traded down GBX 30.14 ($0.41) on Thursday, reaching GBX 280.46 ($3.81). 2,237,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of GBX 272 ($3.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 513 ($6.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 297.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 356.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

