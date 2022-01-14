Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) PT Raised to 2,300.00

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from 2,200.00 to 2,300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on FQVTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from 2,400.00 to 3,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Peel Hunt began coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,825.00.

Shares of FQVTF opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.75.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

