FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,400 shares, an increase of 1,266.2% from the December 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 91.5 days.

Shares of FIBRA Macquarie México stock remained flat at $$1.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $1.41.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

