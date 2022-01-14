Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,262,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439,681 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 20.97% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $194,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 157,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,953,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 193,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter.

FDVV traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.91. 6,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.69. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.