FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for FIGS in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%.

FIGS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.14. FIGS has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 84,889 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,597,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 177,489 shares of company stock worth $5,767,547 in the last 90 days.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

