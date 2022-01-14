Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FXCOU) Quiet Period Will End on January 19th

Financial Strategies Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FXCOU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 19th. Financial Strategies Acquisition had issued 8,700,000 shares in its IPO on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $87,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Financial Strategies Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of FXCOU stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Financial Strategies Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

