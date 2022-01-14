Financial Survey: CI&T (NYSE:CINT) and Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Amdocs alerts:

This table compares Amdocs and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs 16.05% 15.52% 8.67% CI&T N/A N/A N/A

87.7% of Amdocs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amdocs and CI&T’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs $4.29 billion 2.31 $688.37 million $5.30 14.28 CI&T $185.57 million 9.14 $24.76 million N/A N/A

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than CI&T.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Amdocs and CI&T, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00

Amdocs presently has a consensus target price of $90.67, suggesting a potential upside of 19.80%. CI&T has a consensus target price of $18.14, suggesting a potential upside of 41.41%. Given CI&T’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than Amdocs.

Summary

Amdocs beats CI&T on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, MO.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc. is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc. is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.