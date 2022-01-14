First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Short Interest Update

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of First Acceptance stock remained flat at $$2.07 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $78.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. First Acceptance has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.37 million during the quarter. First Acceptance had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 2.18%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 17.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance.

