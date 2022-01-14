First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of First Derivatives (LON:FDP) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 1,600 ($21.72) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 2,200 ($29.86).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get First Derivatives alerts:

LON:FDP opened at GBX 1,693.60 ($22.99) on Tuesday. First Derivatives has a 1 year low of GBX 1,693.60 ($22.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,425 ($46.49). The stock has a market cap of £470.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,063.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,196.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.