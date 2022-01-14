First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFHY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 491,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after buying an additional 65,521 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period.

BATS DFHY opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87.

