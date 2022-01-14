First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in IQVIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on IQV shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.35.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $252.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.29. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $170.00 and a one year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

