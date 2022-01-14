First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $167,000 Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,484 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

