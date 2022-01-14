First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 311 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BL shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.89.

Shares of BL stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.61 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 11,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $4,835,058.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,003 shares of company stock worth $20,301,753 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

