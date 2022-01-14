First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes $161,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 202.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,115,000 after acquiring an additional 273,207 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 607,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 258,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,386,000 after acquiring an additional 185,027 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,647,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 191,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 107,653 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $92.44 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $95.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.49.

