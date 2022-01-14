First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,592,633,000 after acquiring an additional 173,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,905,907,000 after acquiring an additional 247,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hess by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,593,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Hess by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $776,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,577 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

HES stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.83 and a beta of 1.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.