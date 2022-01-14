First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,236. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.83. First Solar has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

