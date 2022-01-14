First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Down 94.8% in December

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the December 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCAL. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 63.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAL opened at $54.39 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $53.11 and a 1 year high of $57.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average is $54.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

