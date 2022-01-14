First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 48.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FEN opened at $15.75 on Friday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $16.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

