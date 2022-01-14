First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL) Stock Price Down 1.8%

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL) was down 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $77.07 and last traded at $77.34. Approximately 25,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 18,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.76.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.68.

