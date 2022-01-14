First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 27,700.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FID. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $187,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FID opened at $18.17 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%.

