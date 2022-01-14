FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $73.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.87.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. FirstCash’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in FirstCash by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

