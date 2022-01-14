Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Rating Lowered by KeyCorp

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “sector weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FISV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

FISV stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano bought 10,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

