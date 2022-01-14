Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $214.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FIVE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.29.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $3.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,124. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $165.25 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $46,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.