Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Short Interest Update

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,200 shares, a growth of 333.5% from the December 15th total of 35,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 46.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 19.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 285.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $30.88 on Friday. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $33.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 46.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.94 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

