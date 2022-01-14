Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flux Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Flux Power by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

