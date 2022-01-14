FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Raised to $115.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.50.

FMC stock opened at $113.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.59. FMC has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $122.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in FMC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 22.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

