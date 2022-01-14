Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Analysts expect Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) to report sales of $330,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the lowest is $150,000.00. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $20.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $760,000.00 to $60.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $45.38 million, with estimates ranging from $1.14 million to $75.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Foghorn Therapeutics.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%.

FHTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

FHTX traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.61. 205,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $25.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 661,735 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 44,603 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 586,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

