Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $24.00. The company traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 861881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on F. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,088 shares of company stock worth $2,345,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,784 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Ford Motor by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

