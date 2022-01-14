Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,145 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $523,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $365,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,858. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -1,454.41%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

