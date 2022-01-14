Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 762 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth $83,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIP stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $59.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,659. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.97. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

BIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.