Formidable Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of ACE Convergence Acquisition worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACEV. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 849.1% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 861,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 770,941 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $5,794,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $4,064,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $689,000. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACE Convergence Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ ACEV remained flat at $$9.98 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,872. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV).

Receive News & Ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.