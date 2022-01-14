Formidable Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 28,276 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 64,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.11. The company had a trading volume of 228,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,057,471. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

