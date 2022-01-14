Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 2,856 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 65,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at $919,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,086,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 93,409 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,709,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,604,000 after buying an additional 366,872 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.08. 2,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,450. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.