Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Kroger were worth $11,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 24.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 9.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 19.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 22,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kroger by 18.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 749,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,724,000 after buying an additional 116,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

