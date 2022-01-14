Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Avantor were worth $10,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Avantor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 206,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

NYSE AVTR opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.11. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,117,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

