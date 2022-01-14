Forsta AP Fonden Has $11.38 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 476.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 117,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,605,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 85,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,635,000 after buying an additional 25,023 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $254.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.24. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.43 and a 12-month high of $269.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The stock has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.90.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

